JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man and two teenagers in connection to an armed carjacking.

Officer Sam Brown said 23-year-old Tyrese Woodson and the two juveniles were arrested on Friday, December 1 on Raymond Road. He said the suspects were in a white Nissan Maxima that had been carjacking in October 2023.

Tyrese Woodson (Courtesy: JPD)

All three suspects will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and methamphetamines and auto burglary.