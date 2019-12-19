Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

JPD asks for help to find suspects involved in Eduardo Molina’s murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help by providing information related to the death of Eduardo Molina.

Molina, 54, was found fatally shot in a south Jackson motel parking lot on Greenway Drive in April 2019. Investigators said Molina’s truck was stolen during the incident and was found in an area of west Jackson a short time later.

According to JPD, video surveillance captured moments of the event. Four male suspects were observed traveling to the location in a small, silver 4-door sedan. The car is believed to be a Nissan with a missing front- right hub cap.

Investigators are hoping someone will come forward with information that may help solve this crime.

Suspects wanted for deadly shooting on Greenway Drive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories