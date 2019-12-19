JPD asks for help to find suspects involved in Eduardo Molina’s murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help by providing information related to the death of Eduardo Molina.

Molina, 54, was found fatally shot in a south Jackson motel parking lot on Greenway Drive in April 2019. Investigators said Molina’s truck was stolen during the incident and was found in an area of west Jackson a short time later.

According to JPD, video surveillance captured moments of the event. Four male suspects were observed traveling to the location in a small, silver 4-door sedan. The car is believed to be a Nissan with a missing front- right hub cap.

Investigators are hoping someone will come forward with information that may help solve this crime.