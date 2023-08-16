JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A captain at the Jackson Police Department (JPD) has died after being found unresponsive Wednesday morning.

Jackson leaders said Captain Lee Robinson was found nonresponsive at his fiancé’s home. He is believed to have died of natural causes.

Leaders said Robinson joined the department in February 1995 and served for more than 28 years.

“We are deeply saddened to lose one of our own today. Captain Robinson represents the best of our dedicated city employees, and devoted his life to protecting others. We will miss him dearly and send our condolences to his family, friends and work colleagues,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

“We mourn today the loss of a dedicated and honorable public servant. Capt. Robinson represented the best of JPD in his tireless devotion to make this city a safer place. I would like to express my deepest appreciation for his service and also send condolences to his loved ones on his passing,” said interim Police Chief Joseph Wade.