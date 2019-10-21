JPD car styled in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WJTV
by: DeAngelo Vaxter
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department released a picture online via Twitter to showcase their newly styled patrol car to bring awareness to breast cancer.
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019 #JPD #PinkPower #FindTheCure #GetScreened @CityofJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/UPTuuSGK2w— Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) October 18, 2019
