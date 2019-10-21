JPD car styled in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - It's officially spooky season! With Halloween on our heels, we know you and the family are looking for activities that can keep everyone's attention. Whether the goal is to load up on candy, show off a well-planned costume, or get shocked out of your skin, there's something for everyone!

The Pearl Outlets of Mississippi is excited to announce the Halloween Fit Fest Frenzy. This free event is Saturday, October 26th from 2 to 4 p.m.! It will take place outside on the Plaza near the Food Court and back parking lot. This year’s Halloween event includes two car shows, games, face painting, a coloring station, and more. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes.