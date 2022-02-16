JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recent weeks, Jackson police have increased their visibility through checkpoints across the city. Officers said they’ve seen positive results.

“I think it’s somewhat cutting down on crime. We aren’t getting as many calls for service as we were having for people running stop lights and stop signs and speeding. That’s how we pick areas, wherever we’ve gotten calls from that’s where we set up checkpoints,” explained Commander Randy Avery.

Officers said there are a combination of violations that could lead to a driver’s arrest.

“No insurance alone is a non-arrestable offense by itself, but it’s got to be combined with no driver’s license, running stop signs, seatbelts; things of that nature,” said Avery.

Some homeowners said seeing an increased police presence in their neighborhoods makes them feel comfortable.

“It makes me feel good. I don’t have a problem with them setting up checkpoints,” said Robert Smith, a neighbor.

However, some are calling the checkpoints a war on the poor.

“Do something about poverty. Poverty is the problem. If you think you don’t got nothing to lose, what you think you gone do?” said one woman.

Police said their intention is not to criminalize people. They want to make sure people follow state law, which requires drivers to have a license and insurance, as other cities around the metro do.