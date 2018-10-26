JPD Chief James Davis to visit Galloway Elementary School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police Chief James Davis is set to visit Galloway Elementary School in Jackson on Friday, October 26th.

JPS leaders said the chief will speak to students about living a drug free life.

Chief Davis’ visit is part of Red Ribbon Week. The event is an alcohol, tobacco and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October.

The visit will be at 12:45 p.m. at the school.

For more information about Red Ribbon Week, you can visit RedRibbon.org.