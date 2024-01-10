JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 73-year-old man and a separate shooting on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said Robert Jackson has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

According to Wade, Jackson shot a person who was servicing an ATM machine in the 4000 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard on Tuesday, January 9. He fled the location in a maroon/red Honda Accord.

On Wednesday, January 10, the family of Charles Sudduth, Jr., found his body on Del Rosa Drive where he was renovating a home. His family was concerned about him after he did not show up for a meeting Tuesday night. Wade said Sudduth was shot multiple times.

The police chief said the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) spotted a vehicle that had been seen on surveillance at the two shooting locations. The vehicle was spotted by troopers on Kickapoo Road at County Line Road.

The suspect, who was identified as Jackson, was interviewed by Jackson police. Wade said he confessed to both crimes.

“We were able to bring some closure to the family and also to the individual who was shot on yesterday, who was in stable condition,” the police chief said.

Wade said there was a person of interest in the Sudduth case, but that person is now missing. He said the individual was identified as Christopher Mize, 44, who was last seen with Sudduth.

Anyone with information on Mize’s whereabouts can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).