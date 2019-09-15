JPD encourages participation in Citizens’ Police Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police Department Citizens’ Police Academy will be hosting a forum for police and community interaction Monday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.

The event is to help identify community problems, needs and concerns; and to foster a partnership between the community and law enforcement.

The week-long event will also offer various activities including, the opportunity for citizens to participate in a ride-along with officers.

Seminars will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Police Training Academy, and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Police Firing Range for the SWAT /Bomb presentation and firearms instruction.