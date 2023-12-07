JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The search continues for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in South Jackson.

Police said the alleged vehicle involved, which had been reported as stolen, was recovered in a suspected arson case on Wednesday, December 6. The pedestrian was killed after being hit by the vehicle on Highway 18 near Greenway Drive.

“The vehicle, the suspect, the vehicle that was involved in that incident was found on last night, burned, and is a suspected arson, but we’re still in the process of identifying the victim as well as the suspect,” said Officer Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department (JPD).

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly 7,400 pedestrians were killed in 2021. More than 60,000 were injured nationwide.

“It goes back to when we were kids look both ways before you cross the street. And at the same time, you have to look twice and look three times. Now, because we have a lot of people that are running the red light and going through intersections. So, you just can’t take anything for granted,” said Brown.

Safety tips for drivers include yielding to crosswalks, following the speed limit, never driving under the influence, and being cautious even when backing up.

“We have a lot of new people that are in our city that are pedestrians. They are coming in from different places, and they’re homeless and a lot of homeless people. And you have a lot of people that have mental illness that are walking the streets of Jackson. So, that may take it up. But we still would like to let everybody know, to be aware, especially the drivers, to be aware of where you’re driving and watch for pedestrians. It’s not just the pedestrian’s job to watch for you. It’s the driver’s job to watch for the pedestrians, as well,” said Brown.

For pedestrians, officers said they should obey signs and signals, walk on sidewalks when available and locate well-lit areas when walking.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run case can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).