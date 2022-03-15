JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) has 48 positions budgeted for dispatch communications, but only 32 of the positions have been filled.

The Northside Sun reported the starting pay for a JPD entry level dispatcher is $13 an hour. Other cities in the Jackson-metro area pay an entry-level dispatcher $15 an hour.

So far, workers from a temporary staffing company have been hired to fill some of the positions. JPD representatives have attended job fairs and attended colleges in order to recruit new dispatch employees.

JPD dispatchers answer about 8,000 to 10,000 calls each week.