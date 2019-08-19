JPD gets new traffic cars with e-ticket writers inside

Jackson Police Department unveils new squad cars for officers.

12 news’ Shay O’Connor attended the news conference in Jackson and gave us the details.

Officials say the new vehicles are for the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

The conference gave way to what officials say is a new future for Jackson.

Sam Brown, Public Information Officer with Jackson Police Department, says with improvements being made in downtown Jackson and surrounding areas, community members need to see parking enforcement present and on the job.

“We try to be up on technology and vehicles. And let the citizens know their tax dollars are going to good causes. Traffic enforcement is out working all day. The heat is a problem. The cold. So we got new cars. They look good and enjoy them.”

Brown says the new parking enforcement vehicles will also include e-ticket writers inside of them to make the process of writing tickets easier for officers.

Officials say this year every unit within JPD will receive new vehicles.