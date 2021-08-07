JPD hosts Back-to-School supply giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community organizations and Jackson police worked together to make sure children in Jackson had the tools they need to get back into the classroom.

They also took a moment to encourage and uplift people in the community and speak out against gun violence. COVID-19 vaccinations were also provided.

Many said the success of this event had them feeling confident that things can and will change in Jackson.

Jackson police also encouraged people to come out to their conflict resolution classes.