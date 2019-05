JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police say they are hunting for a man wanted for strong-arm robbery.

The young man is said to have snatched a woman's purse just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bell Street.

Officers say he "fled in a [small] light sedan with missing hubcaps" and a mismatched front, right fender.

Do you recognize him or the vehicle? Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) and get cash for clues.