JPD identifiy weekend shooting victim
17-year old shot and killed
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson Police says a young man fatally shot over the weekend has been identified as 17-year-old Trevoris James.
James was found on Booker T. Washington near Sears Street.
Police are still looking for a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call CRIME STOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $2500 is possible if your information leads to an arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
