JPD identifiy weekend shooting victim

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson Police says a young man fatally shot over the weekend has been identified as 17-year-old Trevoris James.

James was found on Booker T. Washington near Sears Street.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call CRIME STOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $2500 is possible if your information leads to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.