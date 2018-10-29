Local News

JPD identifiy weekend shooting victim

17-year old shot and killed

Oct 29, 2018

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 05:48 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson Police says a young man fatally shot over the weekend has been identified as 17-year-old Trevoris James.

James was found on Booker T. Washington near Sears Street.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the case. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call CRIME STOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS(8477).  A cash reward of up to $2500 is possible if your information leads to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

