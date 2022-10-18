JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside his SUV.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers received a call about a shooting just after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Wansley, was found inside the SUV. He had gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Wansley was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson and later died while in surgery.

Hearn said there is no motive or suspect at this time. Anyone with information can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1278 or contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).