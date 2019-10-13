JPD investigate fatal shooting on Handy Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Handy Avenue.

Officers responded to a small night club where they found an unresponsive black male just outside, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim, 29-year-old Anthony McGee, was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers also located a second male who was involved and he was detained for questioning. Authorities learned from other witnesses that a dispute arose and the victim produced a handgun. Shortly thereafter, multiple shots were fired. Two different firearms were recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.