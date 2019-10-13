JPD investigate fatal shooting on Handy Ave.

Local News

by: Cianna Reeves

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting Investigation3_25780

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Handy Avenue.

Officers responded to a small night club where they found an unresponsive black male just outside, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.  The victim, 29-year-old Anthony McGee, was later pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Officers also located a second male who was involved and he was detained for questioning.  Authorities learned from other witnesses that a dispute arose and the victim produced a handgun.  Shortly thereafter, multiple shots were fired. Two different firearms were recovered at the scene. 

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story