JPD investigates first murder of 2019 Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - According to Hinds County Coroner, the victim is a 23 year old male by the name of Evan Henry.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the city's first homicide of 2019.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of West Pearl Street before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found the 23-year-old male victim laying on the ground between two homes. According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, the man was shot in the upper part of his body.

Witnesses reportedly heard gunshots, but no one saw the shooting happen. Police believe robbery was the motive for the shooting.

There's no information on a suspect at this time.

If you know anything about the deadly shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).