JPD investigating after a man is stabbed to death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened on Windsor Drive, just before 5:00 pm this evening.

Officers responded to a residence located in the 100 block. When they arrived, they found a male in the yard suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers learned that an altercation took place between the victim and another male. Based on witness accounts, the victim appeared to have been attempting to assault the male moments before he was injured.

A 30 year-old black male was detained for questioning, however, no charges have been filed.

The victim is a 27 year-old black male. His name is not yet being released as investigators attempt to locate his next of kin.

This investigation is ongoing.

