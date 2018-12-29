JACKSON Miss. (WJTV) -

Jackson Police are investigating a business robbery at the Dollar General located in the 2800 block of Robinson Street. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on December 28, 2019.

Officers say a black male and two black females entered the store armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded money and later ran off with an undetermined amount of cash towards a nearby apartment complex. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).