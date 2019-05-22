JPD investigating deadly shooting off Wood Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Viewer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting off Wood Street.

A male was shot while driving on the 1400 block of Wood St. just before 7 p.m. by unknown suspects in an unknown gray sedan. According to police, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and later succumbed to his injury. Authorities say a motive is not known.