JPD investigating deadly shooting off Wood Street

Posted: May 21, 2019 08:51 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 08:54 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting off Wood Street. 

A male was shot while driving on the 1400 block of Wood St. just before 7 p.m. by unknown suspects in an unknown gray sedan. According to police, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and later succumbed to his injury. Authorities say a motive is not known.

 

 

