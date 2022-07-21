JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after a shooting at Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road.

Investigators said the suspects, 27-year-old Markavius Coleman, 32-year-old Alexander Watson and an unidentified third person, drove from Bolton in a black Ford Escape to the apartment complex. Police said they found a 17-year-old boy with a handgun in his waistband.

According to officers, Coleman pulled out an assault rifle, and Watson pulled out a gun and started firing shots at the 17-year-old.

Police said the 17-year-old, who was identified as Laquarris Giles, fired shots back at Coleman and Watson. The third person in the Ford Escape also began firing shots.

Investigators said Coleman and Watson drove away from the scene and found an AMR van sitting in the parking lot of a library. They requested assistance. Coleman and Watson were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMC) in Jackson for treatment.

Giles arrived at UMMC in a private vehicle for treatment. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Police said Coleman is being charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault. Watson is also being charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Police are working to find the third suspect. Anyone with information about the third suspect should contact Jackson police at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).