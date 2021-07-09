JPD investigating deadly shooting on Robinson Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times while driving on Robinson Street.

According to public information officer Sam Brown, the shooting happened around 11:00pm Thursday.

The unidentified victim was 20 years old and died of his injuries at the scene after crashing into a pole.

Investigators determined that two different vehicles were involved in the shooting.

They believe one suspect was driving a light color vehicle and the other suspect was driving a dark color vehicle; both shooting at the victim.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Jackson Police Department.