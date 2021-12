JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left three dead.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Bratton Street on Sunday. Once officers arrived to the scene, they discovered three victims dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 43-year-old Jessie Bullock, 56-year-old James Bullock and 60-year-old Colleen Bullock.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).