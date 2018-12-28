JPD looking for bank robbery suspect

Jackson Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred in the 300 block of Woodrow Wilson Avenue. It happened at the Trustmark Bank.

According to witnesses, a black male, dressed in dark clothing and wearing what appeared to be a surgical mask, entered the location just after 11:30 am. The suspect approached a teller and passed a note demanding cash, but left the location without taking any cash.

The suspect never displayed a weapon and no injuries were reported. Images of the suspect were taken from bank surveillance.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $2500 is possible if that information leads to an arrest.

This investigation is ongoing.