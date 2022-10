JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a homicide and other crimes on Tuesday.

Officer Sam Brown said Robert Anderson has been charged in connection to the homicide on Hospital Drive. Carrie Flemming, 27, was shot and killed during the incident.

Anderson has also been charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened at the Walgreens on McDowell Road.

Police said he allegedly carjacked another female victim and assaulted a 24-year-old man.