JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Delmontries Clinton, 39, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 after police received information that the stolen vehicle was at a home on Randall Street.

Officers said they found Clinton washing the white 2012 Mercedes-Benz with the keys in his pocket.

Hearn said the vehicle had been reported stolen on September 16 after the car was left running at the Shell gas station on North State Street.