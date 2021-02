JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a man was shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson on Thursday night.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the man was taken to the hospital by his cousin in the same vehicle he was shot in.

Police said two people have been detained for the shooting.

BREAKING🚨 Shooting on Pine Lawn Place in Jackson. The photo you see is on Terry & McDowell Rd, seconds away from Pine Lawn. Officials have detained “more then 2” individuals related to this shooting. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/OCjIpr5oBY — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) February 12, 2021

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to bring more information to this developing story.