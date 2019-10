Update: 1:43pm

UPDATE: Victim is listed critical condition. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) October 12, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Gaddis Street and West Street.

The incident happened just before 12:30 pm.

According to JPD, a male driver of one vehicle was shot by a male driver of another vehicle after a verbal altercation. The victim crashed into another vehicle.

The condition is unknown.

The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle.