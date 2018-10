Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)--Jackson police are called to the hospital after an 18-year-old man arrives with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to UMMC just before 4 p.m. The victim told officers he was walking on Watkins Drive when someone shot him.

The victim did not see the suspect. He is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS(8477).