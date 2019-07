JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department needs help finding a missing man.

Atmon Hackett Jr., 52, was last seen at UMMC on Friday, July 26.

What he was wearing is currently unknown at this time.

WJTV is waiting for more information regarding Atmon Hackett Junior.

If you know where he is, call JPD at 601-960-1234.