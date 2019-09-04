JPD needs help finding two missing men

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Department needs help locating two missing men.

Rickie Lee Donnel has been missing since August of 2012. He was last seen ar 147 Myer Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi.

Rickie Lee Donnel

J Hood Garber has been missing since January 4, 2019, and was last seen at 335 Allstate Drive in Jackson, Mississippi. He was wearing pants and a t-shirt, driving a 1998 Chevy pickup truck; HP7694.

J Hood Garber

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sharon Jordan of the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.