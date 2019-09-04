JPD needs help finding two missing men

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Department needs help locating two missing men.
Rickie Lee Donnel has been missing since August of 2012. He was last seen ar 147 Myer Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi.
J Hood Garber has been missing since January 4, 2019, and was last seen at 335 Allstate Drive in Jackson, Mississippi. He was wearing pants and a t-shirt, driving a 1998 Chevy pickup truck; HP7694.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sharon Jordan of the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.