JPD officers fired after death of Mario Clark

Family claims Clark beaten by police, death later ruled a homicide

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 06:10 PM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 06:12 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and Jackson Police Chief James Davis fired three Jackson police officers and their supervisor in connection with the death of Mario Clark.

Back in February, Clark's family called JPD to help them transport him to the hospital. Clark's mother says her son suffered from schizophrenia. 

Family members say police used excessive force, despite the fact Clark was already restrained.

According to a statement issued by the city, the officers committed multiple violations and did not file reports about the incident.

The FBI is continuing to investigate allegations of excessive force. The termination of the officers is independent of the FBI investigation.

