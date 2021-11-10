JPD promotes youth basketball league while supporting Mississippi State commit at signing day

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – In 2006, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) started a kids basketball program to help mentor and guide the youth in the right direction.

One of the nation’s top prospects, Kimani Hamilton of Clinton High School, was a part of this league as a child. Hamilton signed to play basketball for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and at his signing day JPD attended to support their former player.

“We had the opportunity to coach this young man back when he was about five or six years old. He was an outstanding basketball player, but more importantly, he was an outstanding student” said Assistant Police Chief Joseph Wade.

Chief Wade was Kimani’s first basketball coach.

The mission of the program is to develop basketball skills and life skills. After each practice, there’s a mentoring session for the players.

“This is community policing, when a police department can give back our resources to affect the lives of someone like Kimani. We are very proud to be here to support him on this day,” said Police Chief James Davis.

JPD is currently accepting applications for this year’s fall, spring and summer youth league, which is free of charge. Parents can pick up an application Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Police Training Academy located on Saint Charles Street.