JPD searching for suspects who tried to rob Dollar General

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) - There's a search in North Jackson for the suspects who tried to rob a Dollar General on Northside Drive. It happened in the 4500 block of Northside Drive. Jackson Police say the suspects left the scene in a dark colored sedan then got out of the car at Ridgewood and Atkins #JPD is investigating an attempted business robbery of the Dollar General in the 4500 block of Northside Dr. The armed suspects fled in a dark colored sedan. Officers are currently attempting to locate the vehicle and suspects. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 26, 2018 and ran away.