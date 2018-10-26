JPD searching for suspects who tried to rob Dollar General
Suspects targeted store on Northside Drive
Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) - There's a search in North Jackson for the suspects who tried to rob a Dollar General on Northside Drive. It happened in the 4500 block of Northside Drive. Jackson Police say the suspects left the scene in a dark colored sedan then got out of the car at Ridgewood and Atkins and ran away.
