JPD searching for suspects who tried to rob Dollar General

Suspects targeted store on Northside Drive

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 09:23 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 09:23 PM CDT

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) - There's a search in North Jackson for the suspects who tried to rob a Dollar General on Northside Drive.   It happened in the 4500 block of Northside Drive.  Jackson Police say the suspects left the scene in a dark colored sedan then got out of the car at Ridgewood and Atkins

and ran away. 

