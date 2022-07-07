JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 15-year-old boy and his father in connection to the shooting of an 11-year-old.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the teen and his father were arrested on Wednesday, July 6.

The teen, who has not been identified, was charged with aggravated assault. His father, Dashawn Davis Sr., was charged with accessory after-the-fact to aggravated assault and hindering prosecution.

Investigators said 11-year-old Davonte Hunter was shot in the back on Monday, July 4 while shooting fireworks with other children on Tara Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition for treatment. There is no motive for the shooting at this time.