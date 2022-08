JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Jackson on Thursday, August 11.

The crash happened at TV Road and Robinson Road after 4:30 p.m. A WJTV 12 News crew saw a female police officer at the scene. A bus driver and one student were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

There are no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.