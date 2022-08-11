JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Revels Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Officer Sam Brown said a 39-year-old man was shot once in the lower right-side of the body after a fight.

Brown said the suspect, 37-year-old Marvin Warren, fled the scene after the shooting and crashed near Bullard Street. He was injured during the wreck.

According to police, Warren and the victim were both taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Brown said the victim was in stable condition, and Warren was listed in critical condition.