JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying two men wanted for business burglaries.

According to JPD, one of the incidents happened in the 2300 block of Hwy 80W and the second one happened in the 1800 block of Terry Road.

The suspects were in a small black Subaru SUV.

Anyone with information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

If the tip leads to an arrest, a cash reward is possible.