JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed.

Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon near Wabash Street and Ohio Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot multiple times during a possible domestic dispute. She died at the scene.

According to Brown, officers heard a gunshot near the area. They said the suspect shot himself.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of Sunday evening, there’s no word on the suspect’s condition.

The victim has not been identified.