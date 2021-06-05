JPD: Woman shot, killed while sitting outside of Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Barbara Ann Drive. Jertia Evans, 23, was shot once while sitting outside of the house and succumbed to her injuries.

According to investigators, a dark in color Ford Escape drove by shooting multiple rounds into the house striking Evans who was sitting outside. No other injuries were reported.

Multiple rounds were recovered from a .223 assault rifle and 1 round from a .40 caliber weapon.

The incident is believed to be in retaliation from an incident that occurred earlier in the week at the “tennis court “ on Oak Forrest Drive where a juvenile robbed an individual for $300.00.

This is a developing story.