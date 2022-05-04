JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) Criminal Apprehension Team recently searched for individuals who have outstanding felony warrants.

During their search, several weapons were recovered, including AR-15 style rifles. Drugs were also recovered.

“”Assault rifles have been the weapon of choice as it relates to a lot of the violent crimes that have been committed in the City of Jackson. Therefore, we will always continue our efforts to remove those guns out of the hands of individuals that do not rightfully possess them,” explained Commander Abraham Thompson.

Jackson police encouraged neighbors to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers to report crimes in the city.