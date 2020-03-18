JPS and Mississippi Food Network partner to provide free grab and go meals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many families in Jackson rely on the public school system to provide both breakfast and lunch. When school is out for any reason at all, those families are left with limited options.

The Jackson Public School District and Mississippi Food Network have committed to providing meals through next week for students.

Tameka Thompson has seven children.

“Kids at home ain’t doing nothin,'” Thompson explained. “This really is neat for them — giving them something to do — work, and feeding them.”

Grab and go breakfast and lunch meals are available at no cost to children 18 and younger. They don’t have to a JPS student. Adult meals are also available for a small price.

In addition to free meals, JPS is providing learning packets for students who don’t have access to the internet. This is to keep their minds sharp during the closures.

Andrea Burroughs, a JPS Curriculum Lead, explained, “We created packets for the scholars to continue learning at home just to ensure that the gap doesn’t widen. As they’re home for the next couple of weeks we wanted to just make sure that they’re reviewing.”

Burroughs said that these packets may be looked over by teachers upon returning to school, but there will not be any punitive grading on them.

They will be providing meals and learning packets at Boyd Elementary, North Jackson, Elementary, Spann Elementary, Blackburn Middle, Galloway Elementary, Lake Elementary, Raines Elementary, Smith Elementary, Marshall Elementary, Peeples Middle, Whitten Middle and Wilkins Elementary for the rest of this week and next week every weekday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

