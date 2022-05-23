JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) graduation ceremonies will be held Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1 at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Each commencement program will last approximately 45 minutes with 15 minutes allotted for attendees to exit and enter each ceremony.

TUESDAY, MAY 31, 2022

Murrah High – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Provine High – 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Jim Hill High – 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1, 2022