JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) graduation ceremonies will be held Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1 at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Each commencement program will last approximately 45 minutes with 15 minutes allotted for attendees to exit and enter each ceremony.
TUESDAY, MAY 31, 2022
- Murrah High – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Provine High – 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Jim Hill High – 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1, 2022
- Callaway High – 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Forest Hill High – 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Wingfield High – 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Lanier High – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.