JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Public School (JPS) Child Nutrition Department will be offering its Summer Food Service Program from June 6 – July 22, Monday through Friday.

Serving times for breakfast will be 8:00 a.m.- 8:45 a.m. The serving times for lunch will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The meals are free and must be consumed on site. Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Blackburn Middle School , 1311 West Pearl Street

, 1311 West Pearl Street Boyd Elementary School , 4521 Broadmeadow Drive

, 4521 Broadmeadow Drive Callaway High School , 601-Beasley Road

, 601-Beasley Road Clausell Elementary School , 330 Harley Street

, 330 Harley Street Forest Hill High School , 2607 Raymond Road

, 2607 Raymond Road Isable Elementary School , 1716 Isable Street

, 1716 Isable Street John Hopkins Elementary School , 170 John Hopkins Street

, 170 John Hopkins Street Johnson Elementary School , 1339 Oak Park

, 1339 Oak Park Kirksey Middle School , 5677 Highland Drive

, 5677 Highland Drive Lanier High School , 822 West Maple Street

, 822 West Maple Street Peeples Middle School , 2940 Belvedere Drive

, 2940 Belvedere Drive Shirley Elementary School , 330 Judy Street

, 330 Judy Street Timberlawn Elementary School, 1980 North Siwell Road

Click here to download the Breakfast and Lunch Menu for the 2022 Summer Feeding Program.