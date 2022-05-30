JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Public School (JPS) Child Nutrition Department will be offering its Summer Food Service Program from June 6 – July 22, Monday through Friday.
Serving times for breakfast will be 8:00 a.m.- 8:45 a.m. The serving times for lunch will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The meals are free and must be consumed on site. Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate.
Meals will be served at the following locations:
- Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street
- Boyd Elementary School, 4521 Broadmeadow Drive
- Callaway High School, 601-Beasley Road
- Clausell Elementary School, 330 Harley Street
- Forest Hill High School, 2607 Raymond Road
- Isable Elementary School, 1716 Isable Street
- John Hopkins Elementary School, 170 John Hopkins Street
- Johnson Elementary School, 1339 Oak Park
- Kirksey Middle School, 5677 Highland Drive
- Lanier High School, 822 West Maple Street
- Peeples Middle School, 2940 Belvedere Drive
- Shirley Elementary School, 330 Judy Street
- Timberlawn Elementary School, 1980 North Siwell Road
Click here to download the Breakfast and Lunch Menu for the 2022 Summer Feeding Program.