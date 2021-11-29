JPS basketball coach accused of sexual assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson Public School District (JPS) basketball coach has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old.

According to court documents, the incident allegedly happened in the Wingfield High School girls’ bathroom in November 2021. Reports have been filed with the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services, the Jackson Police Department and the school’s resource officer.

The coach now awaits a restraining order hearing. The restraining order was filed on Monday.

WJTV 12 News reached out to leaders with JPS. They said, “After a complete investigation, there was no evidence to support the allegations.” When asked if the coach was still employed with the district, they said it was a personnel matter.