JPS board meeting to be conducted via teleconference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus, the Jackson Public Schools’ Board of Trustees will meet via teleconference only on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.

Board members will not meet in person but will call in to conduct the meeting remotely.

To participate, citizens should follow the following steps:

Call 1-312-626-6799

Submit the Meeting ID: 825-011-6399

Enter the Password 482416



The Board may also take up any other matters properly coming before the Board. The meeting will be available on the JPS ITV You Tube Channel and Facebook page at a later date.