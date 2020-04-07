JPS board meeting to be conducted via teleconference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus, the Jackson Public Schools’ Board of Trustees will meet via teleconference only on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Board members will not meet in person but will call in to conduct the meeting remotely.
To participate, citizens should follow the following steps:
- Call 1-312-626-6799
- Submit the Meeting ID: 825-011-6399
- Enter the Password 482416
The Board may also take up any other matters properly coming before the Board. The meeting will be available on the JPS ITV You Tube Channel and Facebook page at a later date.