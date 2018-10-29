JPS Bus stuck in mud on the way to school

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A JPS Bus had an unintended stop on the way to school Monday.

According to the JPS Transportation Department, a bus was making a left hand turn when both back tires sank into a patched hole.

There were approximately twenty students on board. No one was injured.

The district sent another bus to take students to school while they freed the bus from the hole.

Jackson's infrastructure has been a long time topic of frustration and discussion as leaders work to repair streets riddled with holes.

JPS says the bus does not appear to be damaged but will be checking out the vehicle to make sure there was no permanent damage.