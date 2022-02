JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced the Elementary School Special Program application period is now open.

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2022-2023 school year until Tuesday, February 15.

Applications are being accepted for the following programs:

Wells APAC Elementary School (4-5 Academics)

Obama Magnet IB (K-5)

Casey Elementary Art Access (K-5)

Links to the applications can be found on the JPS website.