JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Meanwhile in the capital city, the Jackson Public School District is helping to keep the community active and healthy.

This was the scene at Hughes Field in Jackson this afternoon. JPS students, employees, and parents gathered for the 14th annual Jackson Public Schools Wellness walk 5-K. Participants gathered to work out and get some fresh air. They also participated in an obstacle course created by the U.S. Army.



According to Mary Hill, Executive Director of Food Services for JPS, “When we look at the importance of good nutrition and look at where our state is rated as far as obesity is concerned, I think this is just one step meaning that we should promote knowing that when you have a good diet and you add physical fitness to that, it not only increases the person to be a whole well rounded person.”

