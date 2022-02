JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) hosted a series of ribbon cutting ceremonies at schools on Tuesday.

The event celebrates the completion of several projects totaling $7.2 million, including renovations to restrooms, heating and ventilation and air conditioning units.

The funds from the projects came from the $65 million bond passed by taxpayers in 2018.

The upgrades to Forest Hill High School, Northwest Middle School, Green Elementary and Callaway High School.